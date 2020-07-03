Allu Arjun can't seem to get enough of sweatshirts and has one for every occasion; See Photos

Allu Arjun has always flaunted his love for this fashion trend or we can say, it has become his signature style. Bunny makes sure that his style is the talk of the town and one of his favourite clothing pieces is a sweatshirt.

Telugu actor Allu Arjun is not only known for his entertaining roles in the films but also grabs attention for his fashion choices. Called as the stylish star of the Telugu film industry, the dashing actor never fails to grab our attention with his classic yet cool style statements. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor, as earlier revealed has some major don'ts that he follows when it comes to wearing colours. Bunny makes sure that his style is the talk of the town and one of his favourite clothing pieces is a sweatshirt. Sweatshirt has become a statement piece and is worn by both, men and women. Well, Allu Arjun has always flaunted his love for this fashion trend or we can say, it has become his signature style.

Allu Arjun often makes a statement with his sweatshirts and the best thing about them is the colours and the quirky prints on them. The Telugu star is giving us some style inspiration and if you don't own even single sweatshirt, you must own a pair of printed one for an uber-cool look. Be it for casual outings or at the airport, sweatshirts are perfect for any occasion. Let's take a look at 5 times when Allu Arjun proved he get enough of sweatshirts and has one for every occasion.

1. Allu Arjun's stylist Harmann Kaur in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla revealed about actor's style and his love for black. "What he wouldn't do is definitely any random colour...black is his one top favourite colour. Give him anything black, he will like it. If there is no amazing black option, then we go with white," revealed Bunny's stylist.

2. For one of the event, the South star sported Givenchy sweatshirt paired with black denim. This favourite clothing piece of the actor is worth Rs 65,000.

3. Allu Arjun made a very cool style statement at the airport in this uber-cool pastel sweatshirt that we are totally crushing on.

4. Here's another quirky red sweatshirt look of Allu Arjun that he sported while going on a holiday with his wife Sneha and kids.

5. Allu Arjun has earned the title of 'stylish star' for his flamboyant style and this look of him proves it all.

