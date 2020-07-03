  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Allu Arjun can't seem to get enough of sweatshirts and has one for every occasion; See Photos

Allu Arjun has always flaunted his love for this fashion trend or we can say, it has become his signature style. Bunny makes sure that his style is the talk of the town and one of his favourite clothing pieces is a sweatshirt.
1955 reads Mumbai Updated: July 3, 2020 05:17 pm
Allu Arjun can't seem to get enough of sweatshirts and has one for every occasion; See PhotosAllu Arjun can't seem to get enough of sweatshirts and has one for every occasion; See Photos
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Telugu actor Allu Arjun is not only known for his entertaining roles in the films but also grabs attention for his fashion choices. Called as the stylish star of the Telugu film industry, the dashing actor never fails to grab our attention with his classic yet cool style statements. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor, as earlier revealed has some major don'ts that he follows when it comes to wearing colours.  Bunny makes sure that his style is the talk of the town and one of his favourite clothing pieces is a sweatshirt. Sweatshirt has become a statement piece and is worn by both, men and women. Well, Allu Arjun has always flaunted his love for this fashion trend or we can say, it has become his signature style. 

Allu Arjun often makes a statement with his sweatshirts and the best thing about them is the colours and the quirky prints on them. The Telugu star is giving us some style inspiration and if you don't own even single sweatshirt, you must own a pair of printed one for an uber-cool look. Be it for casual outings or at the airport, sweatshirts are perfect for any occasion. Let's take a look at 5 times when Allu Arjun proved he get enough of sweatshirts and has one for every occasion. 

1. Allu Arjun's stylist Harmann Kaur in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla revealed about actor's style and his love for black. "What he wouldn't do is definitely any random colour...black is his one top favourite colour. Give him anything black, he will like it. If there is no amazing black option, then we go with white," revealed Bunny's stylist. 

2. For one of the event, the South star sported Givenchy sweatshirt paired with black denim. This favourite clothing piece of the actor is worth Rs 65,000. 

3. Allu Arjun made a very cool style statement at the airport in this uber-cool pastel sweatshirt that we are totally crushing on. 

4. Here's another quirky red sweatshirt look of Allu Arjun that he sported while going on a holiday with his wife Sneha and kids. 

5. Allu Arjun has earned the title of 'stylish star' for his flamboyant style and this look of him proves it all. 

​Which is your favourite look of the actor? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement