Allu Arjun can't stop gushing over daughter Arha's cuteness and her reaction is too beautiful; VIDEO

Allu Arjun is a loving family man, despite being the biggest star of the South. He always makes sure to spend time with his wife and kids. On the occasion of Daughters Day, which was celebrated on Sunday, he shared a cutest video with his little one Arha, and showcased unconditional father's love.

Allu Arjun took to his social media on the occasion of his daughter's day and posted an endearing video on his platform. In the video, he is seen sleeping in bed with his daughter Arha and playing, laughing, and talking their heart out. The star is seen complimenting his daughter, calling her cute and showering love. The little girl thrilled by her father's love, reacts with laughs.

Wishing her little munchkin on special day, he wrote, "Happy Daughter's Day to all the daughters who make this world a more beautiful place #daughter #alluarha."

Allu Arjun wishes his daughter Arha on Daughters Day with an adorable video

Allu Arjun and Atlee's film talks

During the weekend, Allu Arjun was spotted at Hyderabad and Mumbai airport. While the actor didn't confirm where he was heading, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the Pushpa star met Jawan director Atlee in Mumbai to discuss a potential collaboration. The two spent several hours discussing various ideas for a new film, revealed the source.

The actor also recently indirectly confirmed teaming up for an upcoming film. He took the Internet by storm after he asked for music composer Anirudh Ravichander to give him the best songs in his next.

Atlee also opened up about the plans of teaming up with Allu Arjun, in an interview with Pinkvilla. He said, “Allu sir is a very good friend and we love each other’s craft. Of course, we have an idea of what to do and how to do it. A film comes together by god’s blessing so we need the blessings in the form of the right script. We have an idea and now, let’s wait for god’s blessings."

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his upcoming highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The film is scheduled to release on August 25, 2024. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil are also a part of the film.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun meets Jawan director Atlee in Mumbai for a potential collaboration