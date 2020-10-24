Allu Arjun can't stop laughing as his kids dance along with 'Pennywise' in a VIDEO

Allu Arjun has recently shared a video on his Instagram handle that is sure to leave you in splits. Check it out.

Allu Arjun does not need any introduction. The stylish star enjoys a massive fan following all over the country for reasons that are quite obvious. Be it dancing or be it acting skills, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star aces it all and his list of hit movies is proof. Apart from being a talented actor, Bunny is also a perfect family man. He is married to Sneha Reddy and the two of them are now the doting parents of Ayaan and Arha.

Meanwhile, the actor has shared a video on his Instagram handle that is a delight to watch. The South star’s kids are seen watching a video featuring Pennywise of the supernatural horror movie ‘It.’ Post that the children also start dancing along with the tune that leaves Allu Arjun in splits. One can clearly hear him not able to control his laughter after having seen the kids dance their hearts out. He writes, “Having a great Friday Night dance party.”

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Allu Arjun last featured in the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Pooja Hegde and that was a huge hit at the box office. As of now, Bunny is gearing up for his next project which is Pushpa. His first look from the action thriller has been already revealed much to the excitement of the fans. It has been directed by renowned filmmaker Sukumar. On the other hand, Y. Naveen and Y. Ravi Shankar have backed the movie. It also features Rashmika Mandanna and Dhananjay in the lead roles.

Credits :Allu Arjun Instagram

