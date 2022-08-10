Allu Arjun captures perfect frame of late grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah & rightly calls him their 'Foundation'

Allu Arjun is one of the most popular actors in Tollywood. Although everyone knows that his dad is a popular producer, not many know that his grandfather was one of the finest actors in the 80s, popularly known for his comedy. Yes, Allu Arjun's grandfather is Allu Ramalingaiah, who featured in more than 1000 films.

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram handle and shared a perfect pic with his grandfather that is captured himself. He clicked a pic of himself with his grandfather's photo. The actor is very fond of his grandfather and often keeps sharing throwback pics with him.

For unversed, Allu Arjun and his family built 'Allu Studios' in Allu Ramalingaiah's loving memory last year. The late actor appeared in over 1000 Tollywood films. His comic timing and nasal voice distinguished his many performances. Allu Ramalingaiah was awarded a Padma Shri by the Indian government in the year 1990. He was also given the Raghupathi Venkaiah award in the year 2001.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun fans are looking forward to the sequel of his blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise. The movie buffs eagerly await every update of the project titled Pushpa: The Rise. Recently, in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, producer Y Ravi Shankar shared some updates regarding the film's shoot. He revealed, “We have a strike going on here in the Telugu industry. Once the strike is over we will start from August-end, or whenever the strike is over."

