Allu Arjun carries a fanboy in his arms; Netizens are in love: See PIC

Allu Arjun is currently in Vizag and shooting for his much anticipated Pushpa: The Rule. Time and again the superstar has been seen treating his fans with unprecedented love, he made a fan lifelong wish who had come to meet him on set, recently. Amid his busy schedule, Allu Arjun met his fan and cherished some beautiful moments with him.

Never leaving a chance to express his gratitude to his fans for showering their love, Allu Arjun is a star who has always acknowledged and loved his massive and loyal fandom. An example of the same has been witnessed when Allu Arjun went to an event in Vizag he made the dream of his fanboy come true by meeting him. He was seen clicking pictures with him and cherishing a great moment of his lifetime.

Allu Arjun enjoys a huge fanbase around the globe but his benevolent behavior toward his fans always wins the hearts of the audience. The superstar never leaves a stone unturned to acknowledge his fans and goes way beyond to express his thankfulness.

On the work front, as Pushpa 2 was announced this year, the megastar had fans in a frenzy as they can’t wait to watch Allu Arjun reprise his role in the iconic franchise that is guaranteed to be the biggest film in 2023.