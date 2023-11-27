Allu Arjun celebrates 14 years of Arya 2: 'A film that will always be very special’

Marking the 14th anniversary of their iconic collaboration Allu Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar have taken to social media to commemorate their blockbuster film, Arya 2.

To celebrate the occasion, Allu Arjun shared a series of unseen snapshots from the film's making, featuring himself, Sukumar, and co-star Navdeep. The photos capture the camaraderie and creative synergy that fueled the film's success.

Allu Arjun accompanied the photos with a heartfelt caption, "14 Years of Arya2. A Film that will always be very Spl & close to my heart #14YearsForArya2." The film's release in 2009 marked a turning point in Allu Arjun's career, cementing his status as a Telugu cinema superstar.

Check out the unseen photos of Allu Arjun from the Arya-2 movie below

More about Allu Arjun’s and Sukmar Arya-2 movie

Sukumar's romantic action film Arya 2, a sequel to the 2004 film Arya, features Allu Arjun in the lead role. The film also stars Navdeep and Kajal Aggarwal, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad and production by Aditya Babu and B. V. S. N. Prasad under the Aditya Arts banner. The plot centers on three characters: Arya (Allu Arjun), Ajay (Navdeep), Arya's childhood friend, and Geetha (Kajal Aggarwal). The film was theatrically released on November 27, 2009.

Hailing from the same orphanage, Ajay and Arya, orphaned best friends, embark on contrasting journeys in life following their separation. While Ajay finds fortune and success upon being adopted by a wealthy family, Arya takes a different course. Their paths eventually converge when Ajay employs Arya in his software company.

However, their bond is tested when they both fall for the same woman, Geetha (Kajal), who joins Ajay's company. As their affection for Geetha deepens, a rift emerges between the close friends, challenging their friendship and bringing to light unresolved issues from their past.

Amidst the emotional turmoil, Arya and Ajay must navigate their complex emotions, confront their past, and redefine their relationship with each other. The story unfolds as they grapple with love, jealousy, and the complexities of their fraternal bond.

Upcoming projects of Allu Arjun and Sukumar

Allu Arjun's most recent film venture, the 2021 action drama Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, emerged as a pan-India hit film. The film also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and many others in prominent roles. The film's success was remarkable, even garnering two National Awards for Best Music Direction and Best Acting.

Now, this dynamic duo is poised to return in the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel will feature Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles from the first installment. Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and others will also play significant parts. The film is scheduled to grace the silver screen on Independence Day of the following year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Extra-Ordinary Man Trailer: Nithiin starrer promises rollercoaster ride of laughter and action