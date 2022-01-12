Allu Arjun celebrates 2 years of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo; Pooja Hegde posts video of fans enjoying in theatres

The blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo completed two years since its theatrical release and the lead actors, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde celebrated the success. While AA shared a few BTS pics to reminisce memories, Pooja shared a video of fans going berserk in the theater watching the most loved song 'Butta Bomma.'

The Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge starrer of the Trivikram Srinivas directorial, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was released in January 2020, was one of the biggest hits of Tollywood. The film and songs have garnered fans from all over the world. The songs from the film made a huge splash among Tollywood, Bollywood and international fans. Celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and cricketer David Warner have all shaken a leg to the hits from the movie.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH POOJA'S VIDEO

The movie became such a huge hit that there is going to be a Hindi remake. Reportedly, Rohit Dhawan, son of David Dhawan and brother of Varun Dhawan, will be directing the Hindi remake. The producers of the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna will be co-producing the Hindi remake with noted producer Ekta Kapoor. Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan will step into the shoes of Allu Arjun’s character Bantu and Janhvi Kapoor will reprise the role of Pooja Hegde in the Hindi remake.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starred Sushanth, Samuthirakani, Murli Sharma, Tabu, Jayaram and Nivetha Pethuraj appeared in supporting roles. Thaman composed the music which is still a rage among the public even today.

Also Read: Famous Star Kid: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha has got everything a star needs & here is the proof