Allu Arjun celebrates big wins of this year with his family; Shares a glimpse of the fun night: PIC

Allu Arjun is going through the best phase of his acting career so far, with some spectacular box office successes. The Telugu superstar achieved Nationwide stardom with his stellar performance as the titular character Pushpa Raj, in the mega-blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise . Allu Arjun’s portrayal of an ambitious small-town man in the movie, which is helmed by Sukumar, won him all the major awards and accolades this year. The star, who is on a high with the recognitions, celebrated them with his family recently.

Allu Arjun and his family are going through a fantastic phase, with many awards and accolades coming their way. The family, which has also been witnessing their longtime dreams coming true this year, celebrated the good times at their residence with a simple family dinner, which was followed by a fun get-together. Allu Arjun took to his official Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the Allu family celebration with his followers. In the picture, the actor is seen having a great time with his wife Allu Sneha, his parents, siblings, and all the children in their garden.

For the uninitiated, the Pushpa actor won the SIIMA Award and Filmfare Award South for Best Actor, for his brilliant performance in Sukumar’s film. Allu Arjun also won the CNN Indian Of The Year award, for his contribution to Indian cinema. The actor’s father, the veteran film producer Allu Aravind bagged the Lifetime Achievement Award at Filmfare Awards South, this year. The Allu family finally launched their dream project, the Allu Studio, on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s grandfather, veteran filmmaker Allu Ramalingaiah’s 99th birth anniversary. The family also released a book based on Allu Ramalingaiah, on the same day.

Allu Arjun’s work front

Allu Arjun will be next seen in the highly anticipated second installment of Pushpa, which has been titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The celebrated star will reprise his character Pushpa Raj in the Sukumar directorial, which will feature Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Allu Arjun is yet to finalise his next outing after the Pushpa franchise.

ALSO READ: Flashback Friday: Young Allu Arjun, Ram Charan dancing together is the best VIDEO you'll see today