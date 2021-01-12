Allu Arjun celebrates the first anniversary of his film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'

Telugu star Allu Arjun on Tuesday celebrated the first anniversary of his film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He had a reunion with the film's team, including director Trivikram Srinivas, too.

Sharing a pic of the reunion, he posted on Instagram: "One year ReUnion of AVPL. Thank you all for this unforgettable and a memorable film. Thank you all. Gratitude forever."

His co-star Pooja Hegde tweeted photos from the celebration and wrote: "We just HAD to celebrate the 1st birthday of this one! #massive #alavaikunthapurramuloo #1yearofAVPL."

Apart from the film's team meeting up to mark the occasion, three rappers including Roll Rida, Asura and Harika Narayan performed a rap that chronicled the journey of Arjun from his first film (Gangotri) to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The film, co-starring and Jayaram, revolves around Bantu (essayed by Arjun), who grows up being constantly subjected to his father's scorn, until he learns of his real parentage. He decides to carve a place for himself within the family he truly belongs to.

Along with the film, its soundtrack was also a big hit, with songs such as "Butta bomma" and "Samajavaragamana" becoming chartbusters.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan is in awe of Allu Arjun's fashion; Deems him the most stylish actor in the industry

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×