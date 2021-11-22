Allu Arjun celebrates his Princess Arha's birthday, hosts a surprise at Burj Khalifa; Videos & Photos

Allu Arjun's children Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan are super adorable and the most favourite star kids of the paparazzi on the block. They are young and as popular as their parents on social media. Arha turned a year older yesterday and Allu Arjun left no stone unturned to make it a special one. He hosted a surprise for his munchkin at Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor shared a video of Arha cutting the cake in the presence of her close friends and other family members. One can see, the actor feeds a piece of cake to his daughter and we cannot stop watching the video on loop. Sneha also shared a few photos of them enjoying their holiday in Dubai.

Take a look:

On the work front, AA recently finished dubbing for Pushpa: The Rise. Being his first Pan-India project, the stylish star of Tollywood is expected to promote the film on a massive level. The first part of Sukumar directorial hits the theatres on December 17.

The film has Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role, Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a special dance number and Fahad Faasil as the main antagonist.