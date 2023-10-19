Allu Arjun celebrates National Film Award triumph with family and friends; PICS inside

Allu Arjun, who recently won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise, received a warm welcome from his family as he returned to Hyderabad.

After the prestigious honor, everyone from the film fraternity, congratulated Allu Arjun be it Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Adivi Sesh.

Recently, Adivi Sesh posted on X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the Pushpa star. The tweet from the Goodachari actor reads:

Dear big bro!!! @alluarjun, It’s an extraordinary feeling knowing you made the entire world stand up and salute. The visuals of you getting the National Award are. Most importantly, you’ve shown that when it comes to Ambition, Vision & Passion…Thaggedhe Le #Pushpa @MythriOfficial #Sukumar sir

Check out the tweet below

Yesterday evening, Allu Arjun's family hosted a party. An Instagram story shared by Allu Neela Shah, the wife of Allu Bobby, showcased the Arya actor posing with his family. The photo shows Allu Arjun, Allu Sneha Reddy, Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun's mother, Allu Arjun's brother, Bobby, and Bobby's wife.

Allu Arjun was seen wearing a black coat and black trousers, paired with cool sunglasses. Allu Sneha was seen wearing a black and white lehenga that matched her husband's outfit. She accessorized with statement jewelry.

On the work front

Allu Arjun has a busy schedule ahead of him, including Pushpa 2: The Rule, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film is directed by Sukumar and features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Sunil, in addition to Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun is also set to collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas for the fourth time, after Julayi, S/O Sathyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Fans shower Allu Arjun with flowers as they welcome him home after National Film Awards win