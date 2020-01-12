Allu Arjun celebrates the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo with director Trivikram Srinivas; Check it out

The film sees Allu Arjun opposite the gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde. The film also stars Nivetha Pethuraj and Sushanth in key roles.

The south megastar Allu Arjun is seen celebrating the success of the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo with director Trivikram Srinivas. The lead actor of the south flick was seen cutting the cake and hugging the director of the film Trivikram Srinivas. The film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was one the most anticipated films of the south film industry. The film is reportedly doing exceedingly well at the box office. The film is getting a thundering response from the fans and film audience and many fans have taken to their social media handles to express their views about the Allu Arjun starrer.

The film sees Allu Arjun opposite the gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde. The film also stars Nivetha Pethuraj and Sushanth in key roles. The fans and followers of the south superstar Allu Arjun are delighted to see the video of the megastar celebrating the success of his film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film also features actors like , marathi actor Sachin Khedekar and Murali Sharma in crucial roles. The trailer of the much-awaited film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo caused a stir among the fans and film audience as they could see the lead actor Allu Arjun perform comic scenes and some intense scenes with equal ease.

The south actor who is fondly known as Stylish Star by his fans and film audience was seen giving a jaw dropping performance in the south drama Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film helmed by ace director Trivikram Srinivas is getting positive reviews from all corners of the country. The film was shot in some stunning locales. The songs of the Allu Arjun starrer are also proving to be chartbusters.

