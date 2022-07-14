Allu Arjun clicked at the airport in an all-black look; Shares adorable photo with wife from Tanzania vacation

Allu Arjun spotted at Hyderabad airport as he head to a disclosed location. The actor yet again made a statement with his signature black look in joggers and sweatshirts. The actor shows that black can never go wrong as he looks stylish in the comfy outfit. He is seen heading inside with tight security around him as he got clicked.

Allu Arjun was a long vacation in Tanzania with his family, wife Sneha and Kids Arha and Ayaan. His star wife today shared an pic with Allu Arjun and they look like a perfect couple. They both can be seen posing for the cameras in bright smiles amid a scenic background view.

Last week, Sneha shared a photo of the happy family on Instagram, taken from Serengeti National Park. Allu Arjun, Sneha, Arh and Ayaan twinned in white outfits as they graced the camera with their smiles. Allu Arjun looked handsome as always in his rugged beard and long hairstyle.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will soon begin working on the sequel of Pushpa titled Pushpa: The Rule. The film will be directed by Sukumar and will co-star Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Pushpa: The Rule is expected to be very grand. The film will release in the second half of 2023, positively. According lastest reports on the sequel, the film will be made on a mammoth budget of Rs 350 crore. However, the makers of Pushpa haven't shared an update regarding the budget.

The second part will reportedly an adittion of Vijay Sethupathi as antagonist. There are strong reports that Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play one of the villains alongside Fahadh Faasil.

He further has another pan-Indian venture in his kitty, which will be helmed by director Koratala Siva. Temporarily named AA21, the flick was announced ages ago. Although, the shoot for the movie has not started yet.