Allu Arjun clicks goofy pic with son Ayaan amid Varun Tej Konidela-Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding celebrations

Allu Arjun, the Telugu superstar is currently in Tuscany, Italy with his wife Sneha Reddy, and their kids, to attend his cousin Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi's destination wedding. The Pushpa actor and his family members, who are clearly having a blast at the ceremonies, are now often treating fans with inside pictures. Amid the grand wedding celebrations, Allu Arjun posed with his son Allu Ayaan for a goofy picture, which is currently winning the hearts of his fans and followers.

Allu Arjun poses with his 'lil bad boy'

In the heartwarming picture which is now going viral on social media, the Telugu superstar is seen having a good laugh with his little son, who is seen sitting on his lap. Allu Arjun twinned with his son in a black outfit in the picture, which is clicked amid the wedding celebrations of Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi. "My lil Bad Boy," the actor captioned his post.

The National Award winner looks handsome as always in an all-black look, which consisted of a black t-shirt with a high-neck and full sleeves, which he paired with matching black trousers, and a pair of black shoes. Allu Arjun is also seen flaunting his signature Pushpa hairstyle in the picture. Allu Ayaan, on the other hand, looks adorable in a black suit, which he paired with a crisp white shirt.

