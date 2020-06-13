Allu Arjun to collaborate with Acharya director Koratala Siva for an upcoming film?

The news reports about the Stylish Star state that Acharya director Koratala Siva has narrated a script to the actor. Interestingly, the Son of Satyamurthy actor is reportedly very impressed by the narration by Koratala Siva.

The latest news update about the south star Allu Arjun suggest that the actor will be starring in a film helmed by Koratala Siva. The southern director still has to complete work on his upcoming film, titled Acharya. The south flick will feature megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead. The news reports about the Stylish Star state that Acharya director Koratala Siva has narrated a script to the actor. Interestingly, the Son of Satyamurthy actor is reportedly very impressed by the narration by Koratala Siva, and has agreed to star in the film.

The film by Koratala Siva starring Allu Arjun is touted to be a pan India film. The southern drama is also expected to have a strong message as the film's central theme. News reports further suggest that Koratala Siva will begin the work on the Allu Arjun starrer after he wraps up work on the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. The film with Chiranjeevi in the lead is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The film Acharya is expected to have a strong social message at the core of the film.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown imposed in the country, the filmmakers had to suspend their respective filming and production work. The director reportedly wants to plan a long schedule to wind up work on the Chiranjeevi starrer. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to see the Chiranjeevi film on the big screen. The Stylish Star Allu Arjun recently delivered a massive hit in the Trivikram Srinivas directorial, titled, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

