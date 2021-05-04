Allu Arjun to collaborate with Tamil director AR Murugadoss soon?

Allu Arjun will be next seen in Sukumar directorial Pushpa with Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

Of late, reports on several Tamil directors joining hands with Telugu actors are coming up. While directors Shankar and Lingusamy have already announced their Telugu films with stars Ram Charan and Ram Pothineni, a new report has come now stating that AR Murugadoss will be directing Allu Arjun’s next. It is also reported that the film will be produced by the stylish star himself under Geetha Arts banner and it will be a pan Indian one. However, no official update is made on it yet.

Meanwhile, AR Murugadoss is all set to produce a pan Indian film along with Om Prakash Bhatt. The film is under the pre-production stage and is scheduled to go on the floor soon in 2021. Though the makers have not revealed any more updates about the film, the news has taken the internet by a storm. It is expected that the makers will soon announce the official list of cast and crew. The backdrop of the film is not yet revealed.

But since the film is titled 1947, it is strongly anticipated that the film will be a historic fiction or a historic drama. Jointly produced by AR Murugadoss and Om Prakash Bhatt under the banner Purple Bull Entertainment & AR Murugadoss Production. On the other hand, Allu Arjun is currently observing home quarantine as he contracted COVID 19. Before that, he was shooting for the film Pushpa directed by Sukumar. It has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

