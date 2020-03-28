Allu Arjun completes 17 years in Telugu Cinema; Fans trend #17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun on Twitter

Stylish star Allu Arjun has finally completed 17 years in the Telugu film industry. His fans are now trending #17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun on Twitter to celebrate his success.

Allu Arjun definitely does not need any introduction. Often termed as the Stylish star by his loyal fan base, he is considered one of the most bankable actors of the South film industry. He has delivered many blockbuster hits during the course of his career and there are more to come! The superstar wears his heart on his sleeves which has been proved a little while back when he donated Rs 1.25 crore to the Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana governments to fight COVID-19.

Today, the actor has completed 17 years in the Telugu film industry much to the excitement of his fans. For the unversed, Allu Arjun made his debut in the industry back in 2003 with the movie Gangotri and the rest is history! It was helmed by K. Raghavendra Rao and received a humongous response from the audiences and film critics. Coming back, the actor’s fans are now trending #17VictoriousYrsOfAlluArjun to celebrate his success in Telugu Cinema.

On the work front, Allu Arjun’s latest release is Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Pooja Hegde which has performed well at the box office. He will be next seen in another movie which has been tentatively titled AA 20. It also features Vijay Sethupathi and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The action drama has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and is directed by Sukumar. The release date of the movie is yet to be announced.

