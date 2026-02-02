Allu Arjun congratulates cousin Ram Charan and Upasana on welcoming twins: "Pride radiates on Chiranjeevi garu’s face"

The arrival of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s twins has brought immense joy to their family and friends. Hence, icon star Allu Arjun decided to shower the “wonderful parents” with love for becoming parents again. Check out his congratulatory post for the celebrity couple.

Allu Arjun congratulates Ram Charan and Upasana on welcoming twins

Megastar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcomed twins on January 31, 2026, in Hyderabad. The happy news was shared by Chiranjeevi on social media. Today, Ram’s cousin Allu Arjun took to Instagram Stories to congratulate the couple on their newborns.

The Pushpa: The Rise star started by congratulating Ram Charan and Upasana on being wonderful parents once again. He further expressed, “Immense joy and celebration all around. The pride and happiness are radiating on Chiranjeevi garu’s face and Chittika’s as well. So happy to see them and the entire family’s smiling faces. The little ones have brought so much delight to the world with their entry. Double the love, double the joy for a beautiful new beginning.”

Check out his post:

Yesterday, the happy and proud father took to his social media to make an official announcement. Ram Charan dropped a picture with Upasana flaunting her baby bump in a black dress. In the captions, the actor penned, “Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude.”

His post further read, “The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I’m very thankful to all our fans, family and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment.”

Check it out:

Sharing the update, Chiranjeevi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well.”

The happy grandfather further expressed, “Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes. -Chiranjeevi & Surekha.”

Check it out:

For the unknown, Ram Charan and Upasana already have a daughter they named Klin Kaara.

