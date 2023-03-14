Allu Arjun congratulates his Yevadu co-star Ram Charan and the RRR team; says ‘Big moment for INDIA’

India won the Oscars. Yes, Indians woke up to the best news yesterday when they heard RRR’s blockbuster track Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at Oscars 2023. Fans have gone crazy and the celebrations are continuing as this historic feat marks the first time a song from any Indian film won the Best Song category. Not just celebrities from the film industry, but cricketers, politicians, and professionals from all walks of life have joined the celebrations to congratulate the RRR team.

Popular South film stars like Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubati, Rashmika Mandanna, Mahesh Babu, Rajnikanth, and others took to social media to share their wishes. Some also shared the live telecast of the show and their reactions with the fans. However, fans were waiting for the post of another superstar, none other than Allu Arjun.

The Pushpa star finally took to his Twitter today and wrote, “Big moment for INDIA. Elated to see a Telugu song shaking at the Oscars. Biggest Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu, @boselyricist garu, @premrakchoreo master, brothers @Rahulsipligunj, @kaalabhairava7, my beloved global stars, my lovely brother @AlwaysRamCharan our telugu pride @tarak9999 for making the world dance to your steps & the man behind it all @ssrajamouli garu for making this magic happen. Heart touching moment for Indian Cinema #RRR”

Take a look at Allu Arjun’s tweet here:

Fans of the actor took to the comment thread to share their wishes with the RRR team. Some also shared a few old photos of Allu Arjun with Ram Charan to share their wishes.

About RRR

RRR is an SS Rajamouli-directed movie featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles. It revolves around the fictional tale of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Komaram Bheem, and their fight against the British Raj. The film also casts Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran. The song Naatu Naatu is composed by M M Keeravani, penned by Chandrabose, and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad reacts to Naatu Naatu's win at Oscars: Our stories are India's richness