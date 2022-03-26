Allu Arjun congratulates SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR for making Indian cinema proud; Calls it 'Kille RRR'

Allu Arjun has watched RRR and is all praises for the trio SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The actor congratulated entire team and thanked them for making Indian cinema proud. He also gave a special shout-out to his 'Bava' Charan for career best performances. The Pushpa actor took to his Twitter handle and penned a series of tweets for RRR.

The actor wrote, “Hearty Congratulations to the Entire team of #RRR. What a spectacular movie. My respect to our pride @ssrajamouli garu for his vision. Soo proud of my brother a mega power @AlwaysRamCharan for a killer & career’s best performance. My Respect & love to my bava… a dynamic power house @tarak9999 for a spectacular show. Brilliant Presence by respected @ajaydevgn Garu & our sweetest @aliaa08 . And my spl wishes to @mmkeeravaani garu, @DOPSenthilKumar garu, producer Dvv Danayya garu @DVVMovies & many others. Thank you all for making INDIAN CINEMA proud. This is a Kille R R R !”

Yesterday, Chiranjeevi also reviewed the movie and called it a masterpiece. He also personally went to meet his son Ram Charan at his residence to congratulate and spent time with him.

The film discusses the life of two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR), who are up against the British Raj and Hyderabad Nizam. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the period action drama also has some other talented actors as part of its cast, including Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Samukitharan, and others.

