Allu Arjun creates a video to help his daughter Arha's caretaker Ashwini; here's why

Allu Arjun has once again demonstrated his kind-heartedness by fulfilling a request made by his house helper. The house helper, who wished to double her social media followers, sought Arjun's assistance in achieving her goal, to which the actor readily agreed.

A video capturing the heartwarming interaction has gone viral on social media. In the video, Allu Arjun was seen sitting on his lawn at his house in Jubilee Hills, with his house helper seated next to him. The actor inquired whether the video he was making would help her gain followers. She confidently responded in the affirmative.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor then proceeded to ask her about her current follower count on social media. She replied that it was 13,000. The Pushpa star further inquired about her desired follower count, and she expressed her aspiration to reach 30,000 followers. Within no time, the video went viral on the internet, and in just two hours, the house helper gained nearly 3,000 new followers.

Sarrainodu fame's simplicity and love for his fans won the internet. Netizens lauded the actor for agreeing to help the house helper without any airs.

Check out the viral video of Allu Arjun with his household helper below

Allu Arjun was seen casting a vote today in Telangana assembly elections

Allu Arjun cast his vote in the Telangana state elections 2023 on Thursday. The actor is seen arriving at the polling station wearing a white shirt and a pair of black trousers. The Bunny actor stood in line to exercise his voting rights. The Julayi actor took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself casting his vote. He captioned the photo, "Cast your vote in Telangana state elections 2023."

Check out the Allu Arjun Tweet below

Upcoming projects of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun's most recent film was the blockbuster 2021 action drama, Pushpa: The Rise directed by Sukumar. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and many others in prominent roles. The film was a resounding success, garnering two National Awards for Best Music Direction and Best Actor for Allu Arjun.

The Arya 2 actor will next be seen in the highly anticipated sequel titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will reprise their roles from the first installment, while Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and others will also play significant parts. The film is scheduled to grace the big screens on Independence Day next year.

ALSO READ: Telangana assembly elections: Nagarjuna with wife Amala, Naga Chaitanya, Nani and other celebs cast their votes; videos