Allu Arjun cuddling his wife Sneha in this romantic throwback photo is all about love

In the times of dating apps and break-ups, Allu Arjun and Sneha restore our faith in true love.

Allu Arjun and his gorgeous wife Sneha Reddy are a match made in heaven. In the times of dating apps and break-ups, Allu Arjun and Sneha restore our faith in true love. From spending time together on holidays to being each other's support, Allu Arjun and Sneha have been setting major couple goals for years now. They tied the knot in 2011 and since then, have been making headlines over their adorable chemistry. Today, we look back at their one of the cutest photo ever that is all about love and togetherness.

One can see, AA cuddling his ladylove in a throwback romantic photo and we are all hearts. They make us believe in love all over again. The stylish couple is proud parents of daughter Arha and a son, Ayaan. Also, their love story is one of our favourites. It was love at first sight for Bunny who met Sneha for the first time at a common friend's wedding in the US. Bunny had earlier shared, "I liked two qualities about her, she is very dignified. Even at 2 AM at the night club, there was nothing obscene about her. She has got so much dignity and number 2, she is very balanced."

On the work front, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor will be seen next in Sukumar directorial, Pushpa. The Pan-India film has Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role while Fahadh Faasil plays the antagonist.

The film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography and editing performed by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas respectively. The first part of the film will be out in August and the second will release later in 2022.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×