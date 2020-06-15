Allu Arjun deeply saddened by Sushant Singh Rajput's demise; Says 'I am still in shock & disbelief'

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death has left the entire entertainment industry in deep shock. Allu Arjun has mourned the demise of the talented actor with a heartfelt post.

Bollywood film industry has lost yet another gem on Sunday after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. As per numerous reports and police officials, the actor committed suicide on 14th June 2020 at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. As soon as the shocking piece of news about his death came up, numerous celebs took to social media and mourned the loss of the MS Dhoni star. , Jacqueline Fernandez, , , and many others have penned heartfelt notes for him.

South star Allu Arjun has also reacted to the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He has shared a picture of the late actor and penned down a heartfelt note that reads, “Deeply saddened by this news. What a wonderful actor. I am still in shock & disbelief. Very deeply disturbed by this incident. RIP.” Many other actors from the South including Nani, Ram Charan, Jr, NTR, Rashmika Mandanna, and others have mourned the demise of the self-made actor.

Check out Allu Arjun’s Instagram post below:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s career began in the Indian television industry where he gave stellar performances in shows like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. The actor then turned to Bollywood and made his debut with Kai Po Che. He carved a niche for himself in B-town post his stint in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the titular role. Sushant’s last movie will be Dil Bechara which is yet on the verge of its release.

