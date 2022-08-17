Allu Arjun displays his love for black again in latest monochrome PHOTO

Style Icon Allu Arjun has once again proved his love for the color black with his latest monochrome picture. The Pushpa star is seen looking all dapper in a black pant and shirt, paired with chic shades. Taking to Twitter, he captioned the photo, "7M … Thank you for all the love."

Check out the picture below:

Also Read: Allu Arjun and Ram Charan's fans create a menace on Twitter with obscene memes