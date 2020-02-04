Allu Arjun on doing Hindi Cinema: I am looking for the perfect project with a good director

Allu Arjun whose latest movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been termed a blockbuster hit, has recently opened up about making a foray into Hindi cinema. Read on to know more.

South superstar Allu Arjun is currently on cloud nine as his latest movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has received tremendous response from the audiences and has been termed a super hit. Recently in an interview, the actor spoke in details about his plans of venturing into Hindi cinema. There have been reports off late about Allu Arun planning to make a foray into Bollywood this year. The Sarrainodu actor has now cleared the air about the same thereby putting an end to speculations.

Allu Arjun says that he has a sweet affection for Hindi cinema and that he wants to be a part of it someday. He also reveals that he is currently looking out for the perfect project with a good director to start off the same. The Arya 2 actor says that his first move in the industry will matter a lot. Allu Arjun also mentions about his counterparts from the South film industry who have done Hindi films and says that he has learnt from what they have done.

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun has been paired up opposite Pooja Hegde in the action drama which also features , Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushanth, Murali Sharma, Harsha Vardhan and others in significant roles. The Telugu drama has been directed by Trivikram Srinivas and is co – produced by S. Radha Krishna and Allu Aravind. After this, the superstar will be next seen in AA 20 which has been helmed by Sukumar. Well, we all are waiting eagerly for the actor to reveal his debut Bollywood project soon!

Credits :Times of India

