Allu Arjun is a doting dad & these adorable pics with his kids Ayaan & Arha from London vacation prove it

Allu Arjun is currently enjoying a vacation with his family in London. Over the last few days, both Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy have been sharing a glimpse of their kid-friendly holiday on social media by posting pictures. The family is gala time and the doting dad is making sure of it. Now, the actor proves he is the best dad as he shared a few adorable pics with his kids from the vacation.

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic with his son and daughter Ayaan and Arha. They can be seen posing with candies in their hands. He also shares another pic of his son Ayaan who is seen doing Ninja action. The father-son duo are twinning in black outfits and look super cute.

Sharing the pic, Allu Arjun wrote, "My Ninja Babu."

On Wednesday, Arjun too shared pictures of his children from their ongoing trip. The first picture he shared was of his daughter Arha from their chartered flight.

Also Read: Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy gives an insight into their London vacay; Shares a perfect family PIC

Allu Arjun will soon resume work on the sequel of his blockbuster film, Pushpa: The Rule. The recent reports about Pushpa: The Rule claim that the makers are planning to address a wider Hindi audience with the second part of the franchise. The Telugu dialogue writer Srikanth Vissa also said in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla that the makers are planning to go a notch higher with Pushpa: The Rule.

The actor also has another pan Indian film with Koratala Siva, AA21. The film was announced a long time ago, however, the shoot for the movie has not commenced yet.