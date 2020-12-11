Allu Arjun is a dotting father as he pampers his kids Arha and Ayaan while returning from Udaipur; See PHOTOS

While returning from Niharika's wedding in Udaipur, Allu Arjun shared photos from a private jet, where can be seen pampering his kids Arha and Ayaan, as they are seen snuggling with him.

Earlier this week, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram space and shared photos of his family as they travelled on a private jet to Udaipur to take part in Niharika Konidela’s wedding. Now that the wedding is over, Allu Arjun and his family have returned back to Hyderabad, and he has shared photos of his family yet again. In the photos, Allu Arjun can be seen pampering his kids Arha and Ayaan, as they are seen snuggling with him.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda got married in an elaborate ceremony, which was attended by the big names of Tollywood including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, etc. Photos of the couple and the celebrities from the wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies were all over the internet and they were the talk of the T-town for the past few weeks. Chaitanya is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao. Their union is an arranged one.

See the photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa, which will have Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead. Makers of the Sukumar directorial previously released the first look poster of Allu Arjun, and they also shared a photo of the stylish star when he joined the sets. Photos of Allu Arjun from the sets of the film are getting leaked online almost every day. He was last seen in the megahit venture Ala Vaikunthapurramloo with Pooja Hegde.

