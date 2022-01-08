Allu Arjun drops a super cute photo with Arha and we cannot take our eyes off this father-daughter duo

Allu Arjun shared yet another adorable post with his daughter Arha. The picture of father-daughter duo featured Allu Arjun and little Arha smiling, “My fav pass time #alluarha.” The Pushpa star loves spending time with his little bundle of joy and even shares glimpses of these special times on the social media.

Recently, Allu Arjun has shared the most adorable video of daughter Allu Arha. In the video, Allu Arjun is seen pulling his daughter's cheek while she is busy doodling on the paper. The video reads “cuteness overload”. In fact during the release of his latest outing Pushpa, Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan made the cutest picture for his father. Proud dad Allu Arjun posted the drawing on his Instagram along with the caption, “Thank you soo much my Chinni babu … I love u my ayaan … you made my morning even more spl with this card”. He was even accompanied by his wife Sneha Reddy for the screening of the film.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is gearing up to shoot for the second part of Pushpa. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, director Sukumar confirmed the sequel and informed that he has locked the script of the Pushpa sequel and is planning to release it on December 17, 2022. It will be interesting to see if the second part manages to create the same buzz as the original. Also, the film will retain the primary cast of Pushpa including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Also Read: Ravi Teja and Vishnu Vishal team up for a new project