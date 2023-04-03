Allu Arjun drops the cutest birthday post to wish his son Ayaan; Calls him 'love of his love'

Allu Arjun, who is a loving father to his kids, is celebrating his elder son Ayaan's birthday today. The actor posted an adorable candid monochrome photo with his 'love of life' and penned a note. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life. My sweetest Chinni Babu."

Allu Arjun took to social media and wished his son Ayaan on his birthday with an adorable pic and note. The pic shows the Pushpa actor clad in an all-black outfit as he is all smiles with his son Ayaan who stood along with a cute smile. As soon as the actor posted this, several fans took to the comments section and wished the star kid Ayaan on his birthday.

Take a look at Allu Arjun's birthday post for his son Ayaan here:



Allu Ayaan is one of the most popular star kids in Tollywood. He always makes sure to catch the attention of people with his crazy love for action films, foot-tapping dance steps and showing off his cooking skills. This little kid knows how to entertain, just like his dad.

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha also re-shared the pic on her Instagram with the 'red heart' emoticon. The couple also have a younger daughter, Arha, who is 6 years old and is all set to make her debut in films with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming film Shaakuntalam. The film is set for release on April 14.



Professional front

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be seen next in Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar. He will be seen in the role of Pushpa Raj along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles respectively. After the first schedule in Vizag, the actor has taken a break and has recently enjoyed a fun vacation with his wife and friends in Vietnam. Several pics went viral on social media.

The first promo of Allu Arjun's highly-anticipated film Pushpa: The Rule will be released on the actor's birthday, April 8.

After Pushpa, the actor will jump on to an exciting project with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He will also be reuniting with Trivikram Srinivas for a project in 2024.