Allu Arjun enjoys a late-night romantic drive with his better half Sneha Reddy; WATCH

The couple has been blessing our Instagram feeds with adorable glimpses of their time together during exotic foreign holidays. Additionally, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy also treat the netizens with updates on their little munchkins Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan.

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy give endless couple goals. Whenever the Pushpa actor gets a breather from work, he makes sure to spend as much time as possible with his better half and kids. Giving another sneak peek into one of their romantic getaways, Sneha Reddy took to Instagram and dropped a video of their recent late-night long drive. The clip features AA behind the wheels as he poses in a black T-shirt.

Professional commitments

Now, coming to his film lineup, Allu Arjun will once again be seen as Pushpa Raj in the second installment of the popular Pushpa franchise, Pushpa: The Rule. Rashmika Mandanna will also reprise her role as Srivalli in the sequel, along with Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The pre-production work for the film is presently underway.

Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rise which turned out to be a grand critical and box office success is all set to release in Russia. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the film will hit the theatres in Russia by December this year.

A source close to the development revealed, "The team is all excited to release Pushpa part 1 in Russia in December, after its phenomenal response at the special screening of the Moscow Film Festival. Allu is currently occupied with other work commitments and depending on his schedule, the makers will lock the release date." It is further believed that Allu Arjun will also visit Russia to promote Pushpa: The Rise.

