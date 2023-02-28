Allu Arjun enjoys family vacation in Rajasthan, video from tiger safari goes viral, Watch Here
A video surfaced on the internet recently where Allu Arjun is seen enjoying a tiger safari in Ranthambore National Park. Watch the video here.
One of the most popular actors in the South film industry, Pushpa star Allu Arjun often makes headlines for reasons other than his work. He and his wife, the lovely Allu Sneha Reddy are often snapped at different events and family vacations with their adorable children. Fans also adore the lovely couple for their cute social media posts and for making stunning fashion statements. Recently, a video is doing the rounds on the internet showing the actor enjoying a tiger safari in Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan.
From the video, the actor can be seen passing the binocular to the children and taking snaps of the tiger resting at a distance from the safari vehicle. Arjun seems to have the best moment with his family in the forest. The video from the safari has gone viral on the internet.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Allu Sneha Reddy, who is very active on social media regularly shares moments from her life on her Instagram handle. She shared in her story a few images from the trip. Sneha also posted a reel today from her stay at Six Senses Fort, Barwara.
Allu Arjun’s career
The South Indian superstar began his career as a child artist in 1985 with Vijetha and made a cameo appearance in 2001 in the film Daddy. He made his acting debut in 2003 with Gangotri which was produced by his father Allu Aravind. The actor got immense love and fame with his role as Pushpa Raj in Pushpa: The Rise. After the blockbuster success of Pushpa: The Rise, the actor will be next seen in the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. The sequel will cast the original characters, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Fahadh Faasil, and others. According to reports, the first glimpse of the movie will be out on the actor’s birthday, April 8.
ALSO READ: Mammootty and Lijo Jose Pellissery's Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam lands in plagiarism controversy
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more