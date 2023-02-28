Allu Arjun enjoys family vacation in Rajasthan, video from tiger safari goes viral, Watch Here

One of the most popular actors in the South film industry, Pushpa star Allu Arjun often makes headlines for reasons other than his work. He and his wife, the lovely Allu Sneha Reddy are often snapped at different events and family vacations with their adorable children. Fans also adore the lovely couple for their cute social media posts and for making stunning fashion statements. Recently, a video is doing the rounds on the internet showing the actor enjoying a tiger safari in Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan.

From the video, the actor can be seen passing the binocular to the children and taking snaps of the tiger resting at a distance from the safari vehicle. Arjun seems to have the best moment with his family in the forest. The video from the safari has gone viral on the internet.