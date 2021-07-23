Allu Arjun enjoys the monsoon weather by taking his wife Sneha, kids Ayaan and Arha on long drive; Watch VIDEO

Allu Arjun and Sneha are one of the most adorable couples in the Tollywood industry. The couple often show their affection towards each other and their PDA pictures on social media are proof. There is never a moment this resplendent couple leaves to display their affection out, be it dancing together or date nights. it's not jus the couple, their two kids Arha and Ayaan, are the most loved celebrity kids. Although, it's been 10 years to Allu Arjun and Sneha's marraige, they still seem to be madly in love with each other, by setting major relationship and family gaols. Yesterday, Allu Sneha shared a glimpse of their family time and it is the best thing on Interent.

Allu Sneha, who is an avid social media user, took to social media and shared a yet another priceless family video. Allu Arjun went on a long drive with his family and wife Sneha gave a glimpse into it. In the video, we can see Sneha’s husband, Allu Arjun, driving the car on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad with the kids, Arha and Ayaan, sitting in the back. The family seems to be enjoying the monsoon weather of Hyderabad by spending quality time. Sharing the video, Sneha wrote, “My city #hyderabad #longdrive #monsoon.”

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently filming for the much awaited films of the year Pushpa, where he will appear in a never before seen role as PushpaRaj. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady of the film. Pushpa will be released in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada. Allu Arjun has another major project with Director Koratala Siva, tentatively referred to as #AA21.