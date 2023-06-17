Allu Arjun enjoys Prabhas' Adipurush movie with daughter Arha in theatre; Mohanlal watches in Kerala

Prabhas' mythological film Adipurush was released in cinema halls worldwide, on June 16. The film has been receiving mixed reviews from audiences. While a few section of netizens are hailing the film, some have trolled for poor VFX, direction, and dialogues. Despite that, several celebs have taken time from their busy schedules to watch the mythological film in theatres.

Allu Arjun and Mohanlal recently watched Adipurush in the cinema halls. A few videos of the celebs from the theatres have surfaced on social media. The Pushpa actor enjoyed the movie date with his daughter Arha and director Trivikram Srinivas at his newly launched AAA Cinemas. Mohanlal watched the film in the theatre on the first day.

According to reports, Mohanlal has also joined hands to buy tickets for Adipurush for old people and labours. The superstars has decided to buy more than 10,000 tickets for the special screening for old people and laborers in Kerala. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

Check out Allu Arjun and Mohanlal's video and photo from theatre here;

About Adipurush

Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan is seen essaying the role of Ravan.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

Adipurush was released in Telugu and Hindi, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other multiple Indian and International languages. It is reportedly one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. The film has been in the headlines since yesterday for many reasons. The audiences have claimed that Adipurush is nothing like Ramayana and have called out for cringy dialogues and poor VFX. In fact, in Hyderabad, when a movie buff gave a negative review about the film, Prabhas fans thrashed him. And there's so much happening around the Lord Hanuman seat reserved in theatres during the screening as well.

