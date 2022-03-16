Allu Arjun enjoys time amidst nature with his son Ayaan; Actor's wife Sneha Reddy shares PIC

The fans of Tollywood sensation Allu Arjun look forward to updates on the Pushpa star's personal and professional life. From family vacays to new projects, AA supporters want to know everything. Here is a new titbit on our beloved actor. The wife of Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a candid still of her beau with their son, Allu Ayaan. The father and son are seen wandering in the wild. Although only his back is visible, the star is seen wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans.

Recently, Allu Arjun was spotted in Mumbai. He visited Bollywood's ace filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali at his office. This news has given way to speculations that the actor-director duo may be planning to work together on a new project. If the expectations come true, fans from both B-town and Tollywood are in for a treat.

Check out the picture below:

Many celebs from the South, including Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are expanding their horizons by venturing into Bollywood.

Now talking about Allu Arjun's upcoming ventures, after basking in the success of Pushpa: The Rise, the star is all ready to re-create the same magic with the second part of the action drama. This latest outing to be directed by Sukumar has been titled Pushpa: The Rule. If reports are to be believed, the film is likely to go on the floors soon and will be retaining the primary cast from the original movie including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjaya and Fahadh Faasil.

Also Read: THROWBACK: When Puneeth Rajkumar professed having a crush on veteran actress Sumalatha