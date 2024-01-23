Allu Arjun expresses his wish to see Ayodhya Ram Mandir as the biggest pilgrim in the world

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir inaugural event held on 22nd January 2024 has brought joy and happiness to countless Indians across the nation. Many celebrities have already expressed their enthusiasm at the arrival of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya and now, even though a day late, Pushpa actor Allu Arjun has penned an emotional note on social media.

“What a day for India. Feeling very emotional about the Ram Mandir inauguration. I felt like it was the beginning of a new era in India with his arrival. I truly wish to see Ayodhya as the biggest pilgrim in the world in the years to come.” The actor ended the note, with a patriotic ‘JAI SRIRAM JAI HIND’.

Allu Arjun's note about Ayodhya

South Indian celebrities' reaction to Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration

Some of the other actors who expressed their adoration for Lord Shri Ram on social media were Lavanya Tripathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, Sriya Saran Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, and so on. Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep also shared a wholesome video on social media, showering his prayers on Lord Shri Ram at home.

While most of India witnessed the Ayodhya Ram Lalla from their homes, many people, mainly celebrities had the chance of witnessing the sacred consecration of Lord Shri Ram in person. Some of these celebrities include Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, who attended the event together. The father-son duo returned from Ayodhya to Hyderabad in the early hours of today morning.

Pawan Kalyan was also present at the event, and the actor was seen getting teary-eyed as he spoke to the media about his experience at the event.

Superstar Rajinikanth was seen having a fantastic time in Ayodhya as the actor posed for a selfie with cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Dhanush and Kantara star Rishab Shetty were also seen interacting with each other.

Many Bollywood celebrities were also present at the event, such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and star director Rohit Shetty. Among the sportspersons who attended the event, Sachin Tendulkar stole the limelight with his graceful presence.

