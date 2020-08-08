Allu Arjun expresses shock over Air India plane crash; Prays for the early recovery of the injured

The Air India Express plane crash that happened at Kozhikode in Kerala has left everyone in deep shock. Allu Arjun has now offered his condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives.

In a tragic state of events, an Air India Express plane crashed while landing at the Kozhikode airport in Kerala. It reportedly skidded off the runway and then fell into a deep gorge. This resulted in the breaking of the aircraft into several pieces. It was carrying around 191 passengers from Dubai to Calicut when this unfortunate incident happened. Reports suggest that 14 people are dead. Moreover, around 123 passengers are injured while 15 others are severely injured.

Numerous celebs from the entertainment industry have mourned the loss of those who passed away due to this incident. Among them is South star Allu Arjun who has shared a post on his Instagram handle. He has also expressed shock over an incident happening like this in Kozhikode. Bunny writes, “Very tragic plane accident in Kerala. Absolutely shocked to see something like this in Kozhikode. Condolences to the near n dear of the demised. May the soul of the passed rest in peace. Prayers to the injured to be safe and recovered at the earliest.

Earlier, Bollywood celebs including , , , , , and others have also offered their heartiest condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives in the incident. This happened at around 7.41 pm at the Kozhikode International Airport situated in Kerala as suggested by various reports.

