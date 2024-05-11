Allu Arjun extends his gratitude to people of Nandyal; wishes Ravi Reddy best for upcoming assembly elections

Allu Arjun was spotted today campaigning in Nandyal for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. The icon star had taken his time to express his support for YSRCP candidate Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy and was treated to a huge fanfare by his fans.

Taking it to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude to the people of Nandyal. The Pushpa star wrote, “Grateful to the people of Nandyal for the warm reception.” Along with that, the actor also expressed his unwavering support for YSRCP candidate Ravi Reddy and wished him the best for elections.

Check out the official post by Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun had seen a wide number of fans and followers come to the venue to see him. The actor had welcomed and greeted him, who was also accompanied by his wife, Sneha Reddy. At the same time, Ram Charan was also spotted traveling to Pithapuram earlier today with his mother Surekha Konidela, and was met with a massive number of fans as well.

Interestingly, Allu Arjun had also expressed his support to actor and uncle Pawan Kalyan on May 10, 2024. The actor took it to his official X handle and shared, "My heartfelt wishes to @PawanKalyan garu on your election journey. I have always been immensely proud of the path you've chosen, dedicating your life to service." Furthermore, he added how, as a family member, he loves and supports the Bheemla Nayak actor.

Allu Arjun’s work front

Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of his next movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, directed by Sukumar, is the official sequel to 2021’s Pushpa: The Rise and will see the stylish star reprise his same role.

The movie revolves around the story of a sandalwood smuggler known as Pushpa Raj and how he climbs up the ranks of his syndicate, defeating anyone who comes in his way. Furthermore, the film also brings back actors like Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anansuya Baradwaj, and many more from the first installment. The movie is slated to release in theaters on August 15th, 2024, coinciding with Indian Independence Day.

