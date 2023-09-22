Allu Arjun exudes relaxed yet fashionable look in black and white at Hyderabad airport; VIEW PICS

Allu Arjun, the popular South star, was clicked at Hyderabad airport. On Friday afternoon, he was papped stepping out of the city to a disclosed location. The actor chose his favourite colors black and white for the travel look. He defined comfy fashion that is simple yet stylish like always.

Allu Arjun looked handsome in his simple travel attire. He wore a white tee featuring a round neck and half sleeves and paired it up with black trouser pants. He accessorized his look with luxe black sunglasses, white sneakers, and a silver watch. With a signature rugged beard and sleek hairstyle, he added the right amount of charm to the stylish outfit.

Allu Arjun looks handsome in casuals as he heads out of city

Allu Arjun wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Allu Arjun rose to pan-Indian fame after his performance as Pushpa Raj in Pushpa: The Rise. Every day, there is a buzz about a new director planning a movie with him. After Atlee, it is reported that Nelson Dilipkumar is likely to do a movie with Allu Arjun next.

Another big news that's buzzing about Allu Arjun is about the wax statue in the famous Madame Tussauds in London. He is reportedly all set to join the list of stars like Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and others to get immortalized as a wax statue. Reportedly the preparations are underway and will soon be visiting the museum for the measurement of the wax statue.

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his upcoming highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The film is scheduled to release on August 25, 2024. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil are also part of the film. The first glimpse of the video and first look poster, which were released on the actor's birthday raised huge expectations for the film.

The actor also announced his forthcoming film director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is a pan-Indian film and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The yet-to-be-titled film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Sandeep Vanga, his brother Pranay Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

ALSO READ: Travel Look: Rashmika Mandanna shows us how to style sweatshirt and ripped jeans at the airport