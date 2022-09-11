Allu Arjun exudes swag as he opts for an all-black look at SIIMA Awards 2022; PICS

Allu Arjun graced the SIIMA Awards hosted in Bengaluru tonight. The stylish star opted for an all-black look for the prestigious star-studded event. He was seen wearing a black shirt with matching trousers and shoes. He paired it up with a matching blazer with his initials ‘AA’ embroidered on it. The Pushpa actor sported a sleek hair look and elevated it with a pair of chic shades. Allu Arjun posed for the cameras as the media clicked him from a distance.

Allu Arjun at SIIMA Awards 2022

Allu Arjun's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Allu Arjun's ICON film with Venu Sriram is not taking off. "Bunny has backed out of Venu Sriram's Icon for a lot of reasons. His upcoming lineups and also the story is the reason why he decided to drop Venu's movie," revealed a source close to the development.

Allu Arjun will start shooting for his highly-awaited drama, Pushpa: The Rule soon. The work on the sequel to Pushpa: The Rule began with a mahurat pooja a few days back. As the script for the movie has been penned by Sukumar, the well-known production house Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling it.

According to our sources, Allu Arjun is all set to foray wings in Hollywood. A source close to the development informed Pinkvilla, "Allu Arjun has been offered a Hollywood film by a big-shot direallctor- producer from the industry. While the actor was in New York for the parade, he happened to do a hush-hush meeting for a Superhero franchise that he was offered."

