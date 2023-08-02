Allu Arjun exudes swag in all black comfy look as he returns from Tomorrowland event; VIDEO

Allu Arjun, who rose to pan Indian star ever since Pushpa's release, was clicked at Hyderabad airport. On Wednesday morning, the actor was spotted at the airport as he returned home after the Tomorrowland event. He opted for a comfy look in all black as his travel outfit and the swag level was on point. AA is known as the stylish star of Tollywood.

Allu Arjun opted for his signature travel look and which is a comfy outfit in black color. The actor makes it a point to wear black comfy co-ord sets for his airport travel. It's his go-to look and his airport-style file is filled with it. However, the actor still manages to turn heads with his every outfit and adds charm with accessories like sunglasses and a backpack. He added a bit of color to his black look with white flip-flops.

Allu Arjun reprises Pushpa Raj in sequel

Allu Arjun is currently seen in his Pushpa look, which is long curly tresses and a rugged beard. The actor is busy shooting for the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. Reportedly, so far 30-40% shoot has been completed. He is reprising his iconic role, Pushpa Raj in the sequel. The first glimpse of the video and first look poster, which were released on the actor's birthday raised huge expectations on the film. Fans can't wait to see what's in store in the second part after Pushpa: The Rise.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is mounted on a much bigger scale and with a bigger cast lineup that is going to be announced in the coming days. Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna are reprising their roles respectively. According to reports, Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi are also part of the cast. The technical department for the film comprises Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handling the cinematography and Devi Sree Prasad composing the score.

The release date of Pushpa 2: The Rule is not yet announced officially. The film is expected to release in 2024. However, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Pushpa 2 will not hit the theatres in January 2024, as expected earlier.

