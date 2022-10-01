Allu Arjun, family look perfect in ethnics for Allu Ramaligaiah's birth anniversary; Chiranjeevi attends

The Allu family inaugurated the statue of Allu Ramalingaiah at Allu Studios on the special day.

by Priyanka Goud   |  Updated on Oct 01, 2022 12:42 PM IST  |  10.1K
Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi
Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and family attend Allu Ramaligaiah's birth anniversary celebrations

Allu Arjun, his wife Sneha and kids Arha and Ayaan, and father Allu Arvind gathered together at Allu Studios for the celebrations of his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah's birth anniversary. Allu Arjun and his family look perfect in ethnic outfits. Chiranjeevi, who is the son-in-law of Ramalingaiah also attended the celebrations. 

Allu Arjun was clicked in white ethnic look for the celebrations of his late grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah'a 100th birth anniversary. He looked dapper in the sherwani with a rugged beard, transparent glasses and loafers. Whereas his wife Sneha looked beautiful in a pink salwar suit, and Arha in a pretty frock. The Allu family inaugurated the statue of Allu Ramalingaiah at Allu Studios on the special day.

Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and family attend Allu Ramaligaiah's birth anniversary celebrations

Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and family attend Allu Ramaligaiah's birth anniversary celebrations

Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and family attend Allu Ramaligaiah's birth anniversary celebrations

Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and family attend Allu Ramaligaiah's birth anniversary celebrations

Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and family attend Allu Ramaligaiah's birth anniversary celebrations

Advertisement
Credits: Kamlesh Nand

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!