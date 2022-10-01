Allu Arjun, family look perfect in ethnics for Allu Ramaligaiah's birth anniversary; Chiranjeevi attends

Allu Arjun, his wife Sneha and kids Arha and Ayaan, and father Allu Arvind gathered together at Allu Studios for the celebrations of his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah's birth anniversary. Allu Arjun and his family look perfect in ethnic outfits. Chiranjeevi, who is the son-in-law of Ramalingaiah also attended the celebrations.

Allu Arjun was clicked in white ethnic look for the celebrations of his late grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah'a 100th birth anniversary. He looked dapper in the sherwani with a rugged beard, transparent glasses and loafers. Whereas his wife Sneha looked beautiful in a pink salwar suit, and Arha in a pretty frock. The Allu family inaugurated the statue of Allu Ramalingaiah at Allu Studios on the special day.