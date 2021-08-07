Allu Arjun & family visit sets of Shaakuntalam to witness the magic of their little star Arha; See PHOTOS

Allu Arjun's adorable little daughter Allu Arha is making her acting debut as a child artist in the upcoming movie Shaakuntalam. While Arha is busy shooting, her dad Allu Arjun, mom Sneha and brother Ayaan surprised her on the sets today to witness the magic of their little one as a star on the cameras. Photos of them are going viral on social media. They clearly look like proud parents.

#IconStaar @alluarjun pays a surprise visit to his daughter #AlluArha on the sets of #Shaakuntalam. He also interacted with the cast and crew and wished them the best.@Samanthaprabhu2 @Gunasekhar1 @ActorDevMohan @neelima_guna @DilRajuProdctns @GunaaTeamworks pic.twitter.com/s9gVRL1UQA

A few days ago, Sneha shared a photo of Arha getting ready for the shoot in Allu Arjun's vanity van. As we revealed earlier, Arha is getting every bit of princess treatment on the sets and is definitely a star in the making.

Shaakuntalam is a mythological epic love story based on the play Abhijnanashakuntalam written by great poet Kalidasa. The little Arha is essaying the role of Prince Bharat and will be sharing screen space with Samantha Akkineni and Malayalam actor Dev Mohan. The film is written and directed by Gunasekhar. Shaakuntalam is jointly produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banners of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively.