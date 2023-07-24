Allu Arjun finds a die-hard fan in MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi; Producer admits watching Pushpa star’s every film

Allu Arjun, the Telugu superstar has won millions of hearts across the globe, with his stellar performances and impeccable onscreen charm, over the years. Despite not working in any other film industry apart from Telugu cinema, the Pushpa actor has made a massive fan following all over the country, especially in Kerala and North India, thanks to his dubbed films. In the recently-held promotional event of her maiden production venture, renowned cricketer MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni revealed that she is a fan of Allu Arjun.

Sakshi Dhoni reveals she is a fan of Allu Arjun, admits watching all his films

For the uninitiated, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni are set to enter the film industry with the upcoming romantic drama Let's Get Married aka LGM, very soon. During the recently held promotional event of LGM in Hyderabad, producer Sakshi opened up about her experiences of watching Telugu films earlier and revealed her favorite star from the industry.

"You know I've seen all Allu Arjun movies. All of it," stated the debutante producer, as the crowd began to cheer. "But, I don't think that there was Netflix or Hotstar. It was all on YouTube, on Goldmine Productions. They used to put all the Telugu movies in Hindi. So growing up, I watched all Allu Arjun movies, and I'm a huge huge fan," revealed Sakshi Dhoni, to the much excitement of the Pushpa star's fans.

Check out Sakshi Dhoni's video from the LGM event, below:

Allu Arjun's upcoming projects

As you may know, Allu Arjun is set to reprise the popular character Pushpa Raj in the upcoming second installment of the Sukumar-directed franchise. The project, which has been titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, is slated to hit the theatres by the Summer of 2024. The Telugu superstar will next team up with hitmaker Trivikram Srinivas again, for an upcoming social thriller, which has been tentatively titled AA 22. Allu Arjun is also set to team up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the Arjun Reddy director for the first time in his career, for a big-budget venture.

