Allu Arjun flaunts his cool off duty look and messy curly hair in these latest pics; Says 'I miss the hustle'

Coronavirus and lockdown have changed a lot in terms of lifestyle and more. Celebrities are also seen adapting the new normal and are restricting themselves from stepping outside their house. But equally, actors like Samantha Akkineni, Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet Singh among others are keeping their fans updated about their routine amid lockdown. Recently, stylish star of Tollywood film industry, Allu Arjun shared a couple of photos of him as he made a casual visit to his father's Geetha Arts production office. The actor flaunted his cool off duty look in long, messy curly tresses and he looks dashing as ever. Bunny also mentioned in his Twitter that he misses that pre-lockdown hustle and bustle. He wrote, "Casually dropped in Geetha Arts after a long time . I miss the hustle . Wishing for these tough times to end soon . #besafe."

Allu Arjun is known for his style and the actor never fails to grab our attention even in his simplest look. One can see in the picture, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor looks impressive in simple tee and tracks. Well, fans of the actor worldwide gush over his experimental style statements and he never fails to disappoint them. The actor has a very balanced and refined sense of style and it is quite evident in his photos. Check out his latest look below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Take a look at the pics below:

Casually dropped in Geetha Arts after a long time . I miss the hustle . Wishing for these tough times to end soon . #besafe pic.twitter.com/fUu20dABr5 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 20, 2020

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen next in Pushpa starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. Directed by Sukumar, the film will release in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pushpa will have music by Devi Sri Prasad.

