Allu Arjun flaunts his dapper new look in this latest monochrome PHOTO; Sends out a message with his outfit
Allu Arjun is the most popular actor of Tollywood. He is fondly refreed to as stylish star and Icon Staar of Telugu cinema. The actor enjoys a massive following and is infact the very few actors, who made a massive fan base all by himself in the industry. Apart from top notch acting chops, Allu Arjun is popularly known for his dance and fashion. The actor dropped a new photo flaunting his dapper new look and it deserves all the attention.
Allu Arjun is not an avid social media user but never misses to share photos with his family and movies. Once in a while, he posts photo of himself and it takes internet by fire. On Sunday, the Ala Vaikunthapuramloo actor shared a monochrome photo of his new dapper look. The photo shows Allu Arjun wearing a black hoodie with the words 'Smoking Kills' written on it. He carried the entire look with black gears, rugged beard and sleek hairstyle, which looks fine and fab. Take a look at the post here:
On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently filming for the much anticipated Pushpa, written and directed by Sukumar. Pushpa will be made in two parts and is produced under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady while Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil is the antagonist. Pushpa is an action thriller set in the backdrop of red Sandalwood smuggling. After Pushpa, Allu Arjun will start working on the project Icon which is produced by Dil Raju.