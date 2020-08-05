Allu Arjun to focus on starring in pan India films after the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo?

As per the latest news reports, the Stylish Star, Allu Arjun wants to focus on doing films which will appeal to a larger film audience and not just the southern audience members.

The latest news update about the southern actor Allu Arjun states that he is planning to sign films which have a pan India appeal. As per the latest news reports on the Stylish Star, the actor wants to focus on doing films which will appeal to a larger film audience and not just the southern audience members. The actor will be seen as the lead in the upcoming south flick called Pushpa. This film is helmed by ace south director Sukumar. The first look of the much-awaited drama Pushpa has managed to generate a lot of interest and intrigue among the audience members.

The film Pushpa's first look poster sees the lead actor Allu Arjun in a rugged look. The media reports state that the actor will be essaying the role of truck driver who is associated with smugglers of red sandalwood. The makers of Pushpa have not yet revealed what character will the lead actor play. But, there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that, Allu Arjun will be essaying the role of a driver involved with smuggling red sandalwood.

The southern actor recently announced his next project after Pushpa. The Stylish Star, Allu Arjun will be seen as the lead in the upcoming film by director Koratala Siva. The film is tentatively called AA21. The southern drama AA21 is expected to hit the big screen in the year 2022. The news reports state that this film will have a political backdrop.

