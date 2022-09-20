Allu Arjun gets a lesson on riddles and tongue twisters from his daughter Arha; Watch

Allu Arjun and Arha make for a highly adored father-daughter duo. The Pushpa actor and his better half, Sneha Reddy keep on sharing adorable sneak peeks from their time with their kids on social media. AA took to his Instagram handle and posted another cute clip. Arha recites tongue twisters and riddles and later asks her dad to do the same. After he obliges her daughter's request, he asks the little munchkin if he did a good job. Arha replies that he did.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be filming for his highly-discussed drama Pushpa: The Rule next. Directed by filmmaker Sukumaran, the project will see him, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their original characters from Pushpa: The Rise. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, producer Y Ravi Shankar was asked if Pushpa Raj and Srivalli will have a new look in Pushpa: The Rule. He replied, “See, they are trying different things and it has got locked. Yesterday and the day before yesterday they did it with Allu Arjun and Preetisheel (Singh Dsouza, ace make-up and prosthetic look designer). Preetisheel worked for part one also. Definitely (the look) will be rustic. The look will be the same as in part one, (but) little bit of changes will be there."