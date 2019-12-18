Allu Arjun gets emotional as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Ramuloo Ramulaa song sets a HUGE record; Pens a note

While we wait to know what's in the store for us, the third track from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Ramuloo Ramulaa has set a huge record as it crosses 100 million views. Allu Arjun took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note.

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is one of the much-awaited films of 2020. From the first teaser to the songs, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has set high curiosity among the moviegoers. While we wait to know what's in the store for us, the third track from the film, Ramuloo Ramulaa has set a huge record. Allu Arjun took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note as Ramuloo Ramulaa song has crossed 100 Million views on YouTube. The stylish star of the Telugu film industry thanked his fans for showering the film with lots of love and support.

‪Taking to Instagram, Bunny wrote, "Thank you for all the Love . Soo many video’s of singing , dancing , kids n many more . Soo Glad this song strikes a chord with soo many hearts . 100M is not a number... it’s is a Reflection of your infinite Love . Thank you for all the Love once again." The groovy song has been sung by Anurag Kulkarni and Mangli along with Thaman. The much popular song from Allu Arjun starrer has been choreographed by Sekhar master. Produced by Allu Aravind and Radhakrishna, the movie is making the right noise ahead of its release.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also stars Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj and in the lead roles. The upcoming film marks Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas’ third collaboration after S/O Satyamurthy and Julai. The much-awaited film is releasing in a clash with Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Credits :Instagram

