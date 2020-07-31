  • facebook
Allu Arjun gets emotional as he remembers grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah on his death anniversary

Allu Arjun took to Twitter and remembered the day his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah left and also mentioned about how he knows more about him now than before.
17234 reads Mumbai
  • 0
Allu Arjun penned a heart-warming message on his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah's death anniversary. The actor took to Twitter and remembered the day his grandfather left and also mentioned about how he knows more about him now than before. Bunny wrote, "I remember this day when he left us. I know more about him now than on that day. The more I experience many things in life the more I connect to his efforts, struggles and journey. We all are here today in this position because of this poor farmers passion for cinema." Fans are also responding to Allu Arjun's Twitter post as they pay tribute to the late actor. 

Allu Ramalingaiah earned the title of Telugu comic actor and has featured in more than 1000 films. The legendary star Allu Ramalingaiah was awarded a Padma Shri by the Indian government in the year 1990, and Raghupathi Venkaiah award in the year 2001. He played memorable roles in classics films like Mayabazar (as one of the Sarma-Sastry duo), Missamma, Muthyala Muggu, Sankarabharanam among many. Well, Allu Arjun keeps sharing throwback photos from his childhood as he remembers best memories with his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah. 

Check out Allu Arjun's Twitter post below: 

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen next in Sukumar directorial, Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. 

Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that the actor is all set to collaborate with Koratala Siva for his next project, which is tentatively called, AA21. An official announcement regarding the same will be made today at 12:55 PM. 

Credits :Twitter

