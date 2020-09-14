Allu Arjun gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary; Photos go viral

Dressed in a simple t-shirt, knee-length shorts and sleeveless jacket, Allu Arjun also stood at the top of the car to wave his fans. His new look in long curly tresses grabbed everyone's attention.

Amid COVID-19 scare, Tollywood's stylish star Allu Arjun was spotted at Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. As soon as Allu Arjun reached the spot. hundreds of fans gathered only to catch a glimpse and click photos of him. Dressed in a simple t-shirt, knee-length shorts and sleeveless jacket, Bunny also stood at the top of the car to wave his fans. His new look in long curly tresses and rugged beard has grabbed everyone's attention. Reportedly, the actor was there for the shooting of his upcoming film, Pushpa. However, a few reports state the actor was with his friends and family for a quick getaway. Reportedly, he also visited Kuntala waterfalls and planted a red sandalwood tree sapling.

One can see in the photos and video, Allu Arjun made sure to meet his fans as he stepped out of the car. He was seen wearing the customised with his initials AA mask throughout the time during his journey. The locals gathered in a huge number and went berserk seeing their favourite actor near their village. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor has earned a massive fan following over the years with his strong persona onscreen as well as off-screen. He is one of the biggest and most popular names in the Telugu film industry, and he proves it yet again. Check out viral photos and video of the actor from his first public visit amid coronavirus scare.

On the work front, he will be seen next in Sukumar's Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. The shooting of the film has got delayed due to pandemic. However, the first look of Allu Arjun from the film has already set high expectations among the moviegoers.

